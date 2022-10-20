There’s a chill in the air and candy on everyone’s minds. It’s time for Halloween, or spooky season as it’s known. Paulding County residents will have plenty of activities to choose from when looking for something scary or just something sweet.
Trick or Treat Village
Paulding County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs is inviting families to enjoy Halloween at Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows. There will be candy, hayrides, trick or treating, and games. Children up to 12 years of age can participate in a costume parade. For questions, call 770-445-8065. The event is free.
When: Oct. 29 from 2 to 7 p.m.
Where: Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Drive, Dallas
Murder in the Air
Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport is hosting a murder-mystery whodunit event. The mystery’s description reads: “The Ninny Air Foundation is hosting a birthday dinner to honor its Founder, Lord Cyril “Budgy” Pierce Ninny, an eccentric zillionaire, world traveler, expert pilot, and gourmet. Announcement will be made at the party to donate to one arts organization. Join us as things go wrong and the community members and guests attending must solve a mystery.”
Museum of Flight will donate 10% of each ticket to the Anna Shaw Children's Institute.
When: Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
Where: Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport, 730 Airport Parkway, Dallas
Creepy Classics Halloween Movie Event
The Dallas Theater presents two movies for free. Hotel Transylvania (PG) will be shown at 4 p.m. and Little Shop of Horrors (PG-13) will be shown at 7 p.m.
The theater will open its doors 30 minutes prior to each movie start time. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions will be available.
When: Oct. 29 starting at 4 p.m.
Where: The Dallas Theater, 208 Main Street, Dallas
Trick or Treat Block Party
Downtown Dallas will host a trick or treat block party with snocones, candy and popcorn.
When: Oct. 31 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Where: Downtown Dallas
Trunk or Treat
Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church will host a free trunk or treat event with free parking. Costumes are welcome. Attendees can also look forward to face paint, bounce houses, caramel apples, photo booths, food trucks, hot cider and more.
When: Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: 4425 Macland Rd, Hiram
Spooky Shopping
Main Street Dallas shops are hosting a spooky shopping event. There will be a costume contest, a street magician, refreshment, photo ops and more. Participating shops include Kitsch & Color, Tin Bucket, 213 on Main, Basic to Boujee, Art Things and Vintage Wine Bar.
When: Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
Where: Main Street, Dallas
