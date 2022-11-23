Pictured from left are Paulding County EMA Director Stephen Dooley, Laurie Hutwagner, Shawnda Binkley, Rick Smith, Paulding County Fire Chief Joey Pelfrey, Rich O’Laughlin, Loren Crabtree, Mark Roumillat, Barbara Roumillat and Paulding County EMA Coordinator Eve Cogsdell.
Recently the Paulding County Emergency Management Agency held its fifth Community Emergency Response Team, or CERT, basic training course with seven new volunteers successfully completing the application and training requirements to hold a position on the team.
Training included classroom study and hands on practical exercises in the following topics: disaster preparedness, CERT organization, disaster psychology, light search and rescue, fire safety and utility controls, terrorism, and disaster medical operations. These blocks of instruction were delivered on weekday evenings throughout the month of October at the Paulding County Emergency Operations Center.
Graduates of the CERT Basic Training Course include Shawnda Binkley, Loren Crabtree, Laurie Hutwagner, Rich O’Laughlin, Barbara Roumillat, Mark Roumillat, and Rick Smith.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland Security promote the CERT Program nationally. FEMA supports CERT through grant funding and sponsored train the trainer and program manager courses. Each CERT program is unique to its community and all are essential to building a Culture of Preparedness.
Paulding County EMA started its CERT Program in 2016 to assist with shelter management operations, search and rescue of missing persons, Skywarn storm spotter participation, and disaster recovery operations for incidents such as tornadoes or flooding. CERT Volunteers also assist with first aid, information, lost/found property, suspicious activity monitoring, and general safety at community events such as parades, festivals, and fireworks events.
