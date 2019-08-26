The Dallas Theater’s upcoming season will feature popular performers from last year as well as those from previous years patrons have asked theater officials to book again.
The season opens with a fan favorite, Beatles tribute band The Return, for a two-night run Sept. 13 and 14, said theater manager Emily Shipp.
“Last season was our biggest and highest-grossing to date so we took a lot of time choosing this year’s shows,” she said.
“We brought back artists like Etta May and The Sock Hops who we haven’t seen in years but our patrons ask for repeatedly."
The historic theater also is offering a subscription series which will save a regular ticket buyer substantially compared to buying individual tickets for each performer in the upcoming 12-show season, Shipp said.
She said the Main Street Players theater group will produce the Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” and its Main Street Teens will perform the musical “Anything Goes” in the spring.
“We have shows for families to enjoy together as well as great date night options for all generations,” Shipp said.
Shows in the 2019-2020 show series Include:
• The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience Sept. 13 and 14;
• Comedian Etta May Oct. 19;
• “Walkin' the Line: A Tribute to the Legendary Johnny Cash” Nov. 15;
• “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” Dec. 5 to 8;
• “Christmas with the Ultimate Oldies,” Dec. 13;
• “The Nutcracker” starring Studio 4 the Arts Dec. 14 and 15;
• “Baby Boomers Comedy Show” Jan. 11;
• “The Resurrection: A Journey Tribute” Feb. 8;
• Main Street Teens present “Anything Goes” Feb 28 to March 1, and March 6 to 8;
• “Got Elvis?” starring Chad Gibson March 27 and 28;
• “Soul Knights: The Sounds of Motown” April 18;
• The Sock Hops May 1.
The subscription series costs $202, or $178 for seniors, children, students, military members with an ID and groups of 10 or more.They must be purchased over the phone or at the theater’s box office at 208 Main St.
Purchase of a subscription series will save the buyer $42, or 17%, off the cost of paying regular admission for every show in the series.
Each subscription series purchase guarantees the buyer the same seats for each show included in the series, the website stated.
Individual show tickets also are available.
Shipp said the theater also plans its popular free showings of its “Creepy Classics” free Halloween movies and the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” in December.
Dallas Theater began operations as the Strand Theatre in 1927. Owners rebuilt and enlarged the theater to 700 seats following a fire in 1948, and in 1965 remodeled it and converted it to an office building.
The city of Dallas bought the building in 1999 with plans for restoring the theater to its original look. It then spent two years renovating the building and converting it back to a theater with modern lighting and updated sound system before reopening in 2007.
For more information, call 678-363-0813 or 770-445-5180; email dallastheater@dallas-ga.gov; or visit https://dallastheaterga.com.
