The Ultimate Oldies Show returns to the Dallas Theater Friday, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m. with “Christmas with the Ultimate Oldies.”
The show will feature rock, pop and country Christmas hits from the past, and songs by Brenda Lee, The Temptations, The Beach Boys, Elvis, The Ronettes, Alabama, Mariah Carey and more, according to information from theater officials.
The “high energy group” is based in Middle Tennessee and sold out two performances at the Dallas Theater earlier this year.
Tickets are $22 and $20 and are available by calling 678-363-0813 or visiting https://www.showclix.com/event/christmas-with-the-ultimate-/listing.
For more information on the show, visit http://www.ultimateoldies.org/.
Dallas Theater is one block south of Memorial Drive at 208 Main St. in downtown Dallas.
For more information on the theater and other upcoming shows, visit https://dallastheaterga.com/.
Some other upcoming Christmas events in Paulding County will include:
• Bethel United Methodist Church in Hiram is set to host its annual live Nativity Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
The free event will feature live animals, including a camel, organizers said.
“Come and be blessed as you see the birth of Jesus come to life,” a news release stated.
The church is at 1444 Bethel Church Road in Hiram.
For more information, call 770-943-2532 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BethelUMCHiram.
• Hope Church in Dallas will host a “Drive Up Christmas” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 13 to 15, from 6 to 8 p.m.
The free event is open to the public and will include a live Nativity scene and a Christmas light show every 15 minutes.
Hot chocolate and s'mores will be available and a campfire is planned.
“Bring the entire family and celebrate the true meaning of the season.”
The church is at 1970 Charles Hardy Parkway in Dallas.
For more information, visit www.placeofhope.org.
• A “holly, jolly good evening of games, crafts, and interactive time with Santa” for children will be part of “A Friday Night Before Christmas” scheduled for Friday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Burnt Hickory Park in Dallas.
Paulding County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs will host the event, which is designed for children up to 10 years old. The park is at 8650 Cartersville Hwy. in Dallas.
The fee is $12. Attendees must bring their own cameras.
Call Burnt Hickory Park at 770-443-7540 for availability of space at the event.
• Studio 4 the Arts dance company will present its annual performance of “The Nutcracker” Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at Dallas Theater.
Shows are planned at 3 and 7 p.m. both days.
Tickets are $12 and $10 and can be purchased by calling 678-363-0813 or visiting https://www.showclix.com/event/the-nutcracker-starring-studio-4-the-arts.
Dallas Theater is one block south of Memorial Drive at 208 Main St. in downtown Dallas.
• Hardy Superstore is inviting the public to visit with “Santa & his Reindeer” Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at 1249 Charles Hardy Parkway in Dallas.
Bring a camera for photos with Santa and reindeer. Hot chocolate, cookies and crafts will be available.
For more information, call 770-445-9411.
• “Christmas Back Home,” which is a “family-friendly concert spanning multiple genres of music” is set for a performance Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Dallas Theater.
According to its website, “Scott Thompson and Brent McDonald put together an eight-piece, all-star band of musicians for a new take on timeless holiday masterpieces.
“A classic Christmas show with a twist, ‘Christmas Back Home’ will win its way into your heart as a new family Christmas tradition.”
The show features Christmas-themed jazz, rock, blues, funk and Latin music.
Dallas Theater is one block south of Memorial Drive at 208 Main St. in downtown Dallas.
For tickets, visit https://bigdayproductions.ticketspice.com/christmas-back-home-dallas-ga-2019.
For more information, visit http://christmasbackhome.com/.
