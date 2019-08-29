Patrons of the Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival can shop among hundreds of booths featuring homemade crafts while they listen to daylong entertainment ranging from high school marching bands to solo musicians.
It will be the 40th edition of the two-day festival, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8 at Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows in Dallas.
The nonprofit Paulding Festivals Inc. organizes the Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival.
It will feature more than 200 vendors selling handmade and hand-crafted items ranging from quilts to jewelry. No commercial vendors will be allowed, according to the event’s Facebook page.
The festival also will feature 19 food vendors and live entertainment from 18 different acts, including the marching bands from the five high schools in the county Saturday morning, said organizer Cathy Helms.
The event’s Facebook page described what is planned for the festival.
“We have a very full entertainment schedule with some very talented artists performing their own songs.
“All five of our high school marching bands will be performing on Saturday morning. You don't want to miss them.”
Paulding Festivals Inc. is a collective of 11 Paulding County nonprofits ranging from the Paulding Chamber of Commerce to the band booster clubs for the five high schools.
Organizers stated that volunteer members of the various organizations in Paulding Festivals begin meeting in March to plan the September festival.
Each organization has different responsibilities for producing the festival and receive an equal share of the gate receipts, the event page stated.
“One way or another, all the sponsoring organizations have programs that send the money back into the community for the youth of our county,” the event's page stated.
According to the event page, the entertainment schedule includes:
Saturday, Sept. 7:
9 a.m. – East Paulding High School Marching Band
9:40 a.m. – South Paulding High School Marching Band
10:20 a.m. – Paulding County High School Marching Band
11 a.m. – Hiram High School Marching Band
11:40 a.m. – North Paulding High School Marching Band
noon – Kids’ singalong
12:45 p.m. – American Hope
2 p.m. – Sasha Hurtado
2:45 p.m. – Vicki Lynn
4 p.m. – Mercy Rises
5 p.m. – Leon Prim
Sunday, Sept. 8:
8 a.m. – Worship service, Legacy Baptist Church
10 a.m. – The Bread of Life
12:15 p.m. – Carter Paintin
1:15 p.m. – Kaley Cox
1:45 p.m. – Shayne Goss of Fairshake
2:45 p.m. – Open Blues Jam
3:30 p.m. – Young Ryan
Times of the festival are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8.
Admission is $3. All children 12 and under are free.
Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows is at 472 Paulding Meadows Drive, off Ga. Hwy. 61 north of Dallas.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/PauldingMeadowsArtsCraftsFestival/.
