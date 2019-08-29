If You Go

WHAT: The 40th Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival.

WHEN: Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows Drive, Dallas.

COST: $3, with free admission for children 12 and under. Vendors' costs for goods and food are extra.

INFORMATION: visit https://www.facebook.com/PauldingMeadowsArtsCraftsFestival/.