Assorted games, food trucks, a car show and live music will be among the attractions Nov. 9 as LakePoint Sports hosts its inaugural FansGiving event to thank the “supportive community” surrounding it.
The free event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the campus of the 1,300-acre youth sports and recreation facility at I-75 and Old Allatoona Road in Emerson, a news release stated.
LakePoint Sports CEO and President Mark O’Brien said the facility “is grateful to be surrounded by a supportive community and the FansGiving event was created as a small way to say thank you for helping make everything here at LakePoint possible.
“We also realize that November is a time to celebrate family, friends and veterans. We are excited to open our campus to host our ‘extended’ LakePoint Sports family in a get-together to enjoy music, food and fun, while getting to honor our local veterans,” O’Brien said
Shottenkirk Honda vehicle dealership also provided a donation for a raffle for a new Honda Civic, with all the proceeds benefiting a local veterans organization.
The 1,300-acre youth sports destination boasts eight Major League-sized baseball fields; and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby, football and more.
It also features a 170,000-square-foot Champions Center featuring 12 full-size basketball courts which convert to 24 full-size volleyball courts as well as accommodations for gymnastics, cheer and many more indoor sports and events. LakePoint Sports is the official home of the training camp of the Harlem Globetrotters, and it features partnerships with Prep Baseball Report (PBR) and PlaySight Interactive.
Officials with LakePoint recently announced construction of a 200-room hotel adjacent to the Champions Center.
A new road, LakePoint Parkway Extension, also opened recently and will link the existing campus with a new North Campus that LakePoint is planning for additional development of the sports and entertainment complex.
Cindy Williams, CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, said, “Our local businesses fuel the economic engine of Bartow County, and LakePoint Sports is one of the biggest contributors to our success.
“LakePoint FansGiving will be a celebration of the progress our community has made as we look forward to continued growth and shared prosperity,” Williams said.
Admission is free to LakePoint FansGiving, and the event will feature assorted games, food trucks, a car show, roaming street performers and live music.
Since college football will be in full swing, LakePoint will broadcast some of the day’s top games with tailgating, music and other games.
Ellen Archer, executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said, “LakePoint FansGiving is not only a celebration of our local community, but yet another opportunity for LakePoint Sports and Bartow County to shine for all those who come to visit with us that day.
“We’re excited to be a part of this community-focused event that we’re certain will become one of our newest traditions.”
For more information, visit www.lakepointsports.com/FansGiving and https://www.lakepointsports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.