Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes.
Kitty Angel Rescue is partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to the Hiram PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place July 11 through 17.
National Adoption Week coincides with kitten season, which is a time following peak breeding activity for cats, and many shelters are flooded with scores of kittens in need of loving homes.
During the in-store event, Kitty Angel Rescue invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area. Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes. Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products, and services they may need.
“As a PetSmart Charities Adoption Partner for the past 15 years, we are grateful for the opportunity to work together in matching great pets with great homes,” said Leigh Darity, Executive Director at Kitty Angel Rescue.
All cats and kittens available for adoption are spayed or neutered and fully vetted based on their age at the time of adoption.
“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most – people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “Over the years, together with local partners such as Kitty Angel Rescue, we’ve matched more than 10 million pets with loving homes. Globally, people say their pets are important family members that enhance their lives, too. That’s a win-win.”
Adoptable pets will be available at the Hiram Petsmart, 4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, July 11 to 14 from 4 to 8 p.m., July 15 from 2 to 8 p.m. and July 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
