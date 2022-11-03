Each year, more than five million pets enter animal shelters in need of loving homes. Kitty Angel Rescue is once again partnering with PetSmart Charities to bring adoptable pets to Kennesaw PetSmart and Hiram PetSmart in support of National Adoption Week, taking place Nov. 7 through Nov. 13.
During the in-store event, Kitty Angel Rescue invites potential pet parents to meet adoptable pets in their area.
Opportunities will be given to spend time with animals in need of loving homes.
Staff and volunteers will help potential adopters learn about caring for a pet and the types of tools, products and services they may need.
To view all available pets for adoption, visit www.kittyangelrescue.org. All cats and kittens available for adoption are spayed or neutered and fully vetted.
“National Adoption Week is an ideal opportunity to give a pet what they need most—people to love,” said Heidi Fulcher, Sr. Adoptions Grant Manager at PetSmart Charities. “When you adopt a pet, you also help shelters make more room for others in need. We’re thankful for Kitty Angel Rescue’s partnership in preparing pets for the best start in their new homes.”
Kennesaw PetSmart is at 860 Cobb Place Blvd. NW, Kennesaw and Hiram PetSmart is at 4794 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, Hiram.
Adoption hours are 4 to 8 p.m. on weekdays, 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
