The city of Dallas is joining with the Paulding Chamber to create a New Year’s Eve event in the hopes area revelers look to the historic downtown to celebrate the start of a new decade.
The inaugural “Silver Comet Drop” is set for Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in downtown Dallas.
Admission is free for the “night of food, fun, fireworks and friends” on New Year’s Eve, according to information from the Paulding Chamber of Commerce.
"Silver Comet Drop 2020" will feature a lighted, eight-foot ball dropping during the traditional countdown to midnight, followed by a 20-minute fireworks show, said Chamber President and CEO Stacy Hamby.
Brent McDonald Band and Dallas Martin Band will be among the musical acts scheduled to perform before the “Silver Comet” drops.
“We expect this to be a huge turnout and an annual event,” Hamby said.
“Our chamber is very excited to partner with the city of Dallas and spotlight this beautiful city and the recent renovations taking place,” she said.
Hamby said organizers hope to attract those celebrants from Paulding and neighboring counties who would have traveled longer distances to downtown Atlanta on New Year’s Eve.
“In light of the recent announcement that the city of Atlanta Peach Drop has been canceled this year after a 30-year history, we are expecting to draw attendees from our surrounding counties,” Hamby said.
The premier sponsor is LGE Community Credit Union and supporting sponsors are Super Show Fireworks and Precision Heating and Air, she said.
Organizers encourage attendees to bring lawn chairs but will not allow coolers. Food trucks will have their products available, organizers said.
Hamby said downtown merchants also will be open late on Dec. 31.
“It is great to see so many new businesses thriving downtown and the revitalization and restructure of the downtown merchants association,” Hamby said.
“It is the role of our chamber to work in the effort of business promotion, community accord and tourism and this event will accomplish this for Paulding County,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.