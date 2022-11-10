Paulding residents will have plenty of opportunities in the coming weeks to get into the holiday spirit.
On Nov. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m., the city of Dallas will host its third annual Christmas Tree Lighting downtown. Attendees can enjoy food trucks and music, shop downtown and watch as the mayor and council turn on the lights to their tallest tree ever. Tree lights up at 6:30 p.m.
There will be free pictures with Santa at the Dallas Civic Center from 3 to 5:30 p.m., and the Brent McDonald Band will play in the courtyard plaza.
In conjunction with the tree lighting, a Festival of Trees will be held at the Gazebo Trailhead. Presented by the Dallas Merchants Association and Dallas Parks and Rec., the festival will feature trees decorated by local businesses. The Grinch will be on-sight collecting toys for a toy drive.
The city of Hiram will host its 17th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. downtown.
There will be live performances from the Paul Hand Band and Dixie Fire Cloggers, free kids’ activities, food trucks, photos with Santa, train rides, a petting zoo and vendors.
Bus shuttles will be available from Hiram Elementary, 200 Seaboard Ave. and at 76 Seaboard Ave.
The tree will be lit at 8 p.m.
A Facebook post from the city reads, “…we might or might not have heard, from a certain jolly old elf, that there’s a good chance of snow in downtown Hiram on the same night. So, make sure to bring your gloves and hat for this wondrous family event.”
Dallas Theater will host Holly Dolly Christmas Starring Katie Deal Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
“Join us for Katie Deal’s concert event that celebrates the spirit of country-music legend, Dolly Parton. Katie Deal delivers a touching and joyful evening of music with songs from Dolly’s Christmas albums, famous duets and much more,” the show’s description reads. “Kick oﬀ your holiday season with stories past and present and journey into a winter wonderland with Katie Deal and band. Join us and let the music of Dolly warm your souls.”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at dallastheaterga.com/celebrate-the-holidays-with-us.
On Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. the 30th annual Invitational Christmas Parade will roll through Dallas rain or shine. Sponsored by Paulding County Rotary Club, the parade will include walkers handing out candy. There will also be a canned food drive benefitting Helping Hands, INC.
Dallas Theater will also host The Nutcracker, performed by Studio 4 the Arts for a whole weekend starting Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. Two Saturday shows will be on Dec. 10 at 3 and 7 p.m. The final show will be Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at dallastheaterga.com/celebrate-the-holidays-with-us.
On Dec. 16 the theater will present its annual showing on It’s a Wonderful Life on the big screen. Dallas Theater is at 208 Main Street, Dallas.
