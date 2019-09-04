Some Paulding County residents came home $15,000 richer from Vegas — but not from a place one usually would assume.
The Hiram-based billiards team of Seven and a Timmaaay won the 2019 APA Nine-Ball World Championship recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, a news release stated.
Team members include captain Stephanie Prewett, co-captain Timothy Heath, and Sabrina Campbell, Laura Cantrell, Heather Clough and Bradley Gregory, all of Dallas; and Ralph Janis and Lisa Meeks, both of Rockmart.
The Hiram team was one of 520 worldwide to qualify for the the Association's championship tournament at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The event Aug. 13 to 17 was part of the Association's World Championships which featured six divisions, nearly 15,000 total players and more than $1.2 million in prize money.
The Hiram team took home $15,000 after defeating Burn It Down of Joliet, Illinois, in the finals. Burn It Down took home $7,000 as runners-up, according to the Association's website.
The championship match was live-streamed and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=644&v=jvXcr1LGKcQ.
Seven and a Timmaaay members compete weekly at Hiram Station on Atlanta Highway in Hiram, said Charli McAllister of American Poolplayers Association's Pool League of West Georgia.
They are members of the American Poolplayers Association's Pool League of West Georgia that includes more than 600 players.
The Association is based in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri. It sanctions what is said is the world’s largest amateur pool league called the APA Pool League in the U.S. and the Japanese Pool League in Japan.
Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly eight-ball and nine‑ball league play, the release stated.
The Association is generally recognized as the governing body of amateur pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards, the release stated.
It produces four major tournaments each year — the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship — which pay out nearly $2 million in cash and prizes annually.
Aramith, Action Cues, PoolDawg and Valley-Dynamo sponsor the Association and its championships, the release stated.
For more information on the American Poolplayers Association, visit poolplayers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.