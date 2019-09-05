Olde Town Hiram Day will feature free entertainment, face painters, a balloonist and more Saturday, Sept. 14 in downtown Hiram as a business group seeks to expose more people to the historic area.
Inflatables for the kids, free hat and T-shirt giveaways and live music also will be featured at the event, set for 6 to 9 p.m. in the town’s historic downtown off Hiram-Douglasville Highway, also known as Ga. Hwy. 92, in the area around Beatty and Main streets.
Vendors and food trucks also will have craft items and food for sale.
Olde Town Hiram Business Association is hosting the event.
The Association includes business owners who operate within the city’s Historic Downtown Hiram overlay district who are working to attract tourism to the area through events and marketing, officials said.
The business owners volunteer to help coordinate and manage family-oriented events with free entertainment, vendors and food trucks, such as Mother’s Day Giveaway, Freedom Fest and Olde Town Hiram Day.
For more information on Olde Town Hiram Day, visit https://www.facebook.com/historicdowntownhiram/.
Some other upcoming September events in Paulding County include:
• “The Return - The Ultimate Beatles Experience” will be in concert Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13 and 14, at Dallas Theater.
Times are Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 14 at 7 p.m.
According to the theater’s website, “The Return got its start back in 1995 when four young friends got together to play their favorite Beatles songs just for the fun of it. It wasn’t long before they played in front of an audience at the request of a friend and as it turned out, were very well received.
“That show — which was supposed to be a one time thing — led to another gig, which led to another and so on until the band found themselves playing on a regular basis.
“Today the band still strives to maintain the utmost level of authenticity in their show. In fact, they are known for it. People are amazed at how much The Return sounds and looks just like the Beatles.”
For more information and tickets, call 678-363-0813 or visit https://dallastheaterga.com/the-return/.
• Jimmy Buffet tribute band Sons of Sailors is set to perform Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. at Veterans Park, adjacent to the Watson Government Complex in Dallas.
Those attending can bring a picnic basket, blanket or chair, but no alcoholic beverages. The band performs the songs of Jimmy Buffett, whose hits have included “Margaritaville,” “Come Monday,” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise.”
The park is at the corner of U.S. Hwy. 278 and South Main Street in Dallas. For more information, call Paulding County Parks & Recreation at 770-445-8065.
• A free concert titled “Sounds of Summer in the City” is set for Sept. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ben Hill Strickland Park in Hiram.
A collective of local church worship bands will provide the music at the park, located at 372 Oak St. in Hiram.
It is sponsored by the city of Hiram.
For more information, visit http://cityofhiramga.gov.
