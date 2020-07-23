Mountain View, California-based Google announced it has committed donating $185,000 to four Douglas County organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Douglas County is our home, and we’ve seen COVID-19 impact this community in a number of different ways,” Jim Brown, site operations manager for Google, said in a statement. “We have continued to identify and explore ways to help address some of these challenges, and we remain committed to supporting our neighbors — from front-line healthcare workers to students, researchers and nonprofits — as we confront this global pandemic.”
The donations are as follows:
♦ $100,000 to the Douglas County Education Foundation for devices to support remote learning.
♦ $35,000 to The Pantry to provide 4,000 meals for students over the weekend for 10 weeks. “We are deeply grateful to our friends at Google for their support during these especially challenging times,” Frank Smith, director of The Pantry, said in a statement. “This gift will have a real impact and help us serve thousands of hungry children in the Douglas County community."
♦ $25,000 to the Douglas County Economic Development Authority to help small business owners with financial needs. "Google played an integral role in our COVID-19 support for our businesses,” Chris Pumphrey, the authority’s executive director, said in a statement. “Their contribution to our Douglas County Small Business relief fund will provide grants to Douglas County small businesses adversely affected by this sudden shock to our economy."
♦ $25,000 to the West Georgia Technical College Foundation to provide financial aid for students.
Also, Google has contributed 100 tech devices to the WellStar Hospital Foundation and 40 devices to Douglas County to assist with COVID-19 response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.