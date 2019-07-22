Dallas First United Methodist Church recently announced the arrival of new lead pastor the Rev. Blake Trent.
Trent was officially announced as the new pastor on June 30. He recently moved to Dallas with his wife, Katie.
He comes to Dallas from LaGrange First United Methodist Church where he served for the past eight years.
Trent is originally from Dahlonega. He is a graduate of UGA where he majored in print journalism with a minor in American history.
He later earned a Master of Divinity degree from Gammon Theological Seminary.
The North Georgia Conference assigned Trent's predecessor, the Rev. Mark Nugent, to Cedartown First United Methodist Church after Nugent served as Dallas' pastor since 2017.
