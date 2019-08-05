The city of Euharlee’s Special Events Steering Committee has partnered with the Euharlee Historical Society to honor U.S. military veterans.
The two entities organized a fundraiser to place a series of American flags down Covered Bridge Road in Euharlee on patriotic holidays, beginning with Veterans Day this year.
Each $50 donation to the Euharlee Stars and Stripes program will help fund the purchase of the flags, poles, plaques to name the honoree or honorees and maintenance.
Some of the proceeds will also help fund Euharlee Historical Society scholarships for local students.
Forms can be found at www.euharleehistory.org/euharlee-stars-stripes, or they can be picked up at the Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum.
In addition to the flags, the Steering Committee will host a Veterans Walk of Honor on Nov. 9 to celebrate the service of veterans residing in the area.
Also, the Euharlee Welcome Center & History Museum will present a temporary exhibition highlighting the lives and experiences of local veterans.
Museum Director Katie Gobbi is asking for photographs, stories and items from local veterans, living or deceased.
For more information, those interested can contact Gobbi at kodom@euharlee.com or 770-607-2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.