The Dallas Theater has released its 2022-23 season lineup, featuring new shows and old favorites.
Some of the upcoming shows are listed below:
Arsenic and Old Lace – Aug. 12-14
Presented by Mad Artists' Entertainment, this show is billed as "an uproarious farce on plays involving murder, Arsenic and Old Lace is a favorite in theaters throughout America."
Tickets are $15.
Got Elvis? – Sept. 9 and 10
Chad Gibson, who has been an Elvis tribute artist for over 15 years, returns for two nights with his “wildly entertaining tribute to Elvis. You will not be disappointed by Chad’s all-encompassing likeness to the King himself. Both shows will include Elvis’s beloved but rarely performed live, Gospel music,” the shows description states.
Tickets are $20.
Clue – Oct. 7 – 16
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is described as “a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.” This show is produced by The Main Street Players, Dallas Theater’s in-house theatre company comprised of local volunteer actors.
Tickets are $17.
Creepy Classics – Oct. 29
This is a free showing of two movies—Hotel Transylvania and Little Shop of Horrors. Seating is first-come-first-served.
Walkin’ the Line – Nov. 4
Bennie Wheels is back for a second time at the Dallas Theater with his tribute to Johnny Cash.
“Keeping alive the memory of one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Bennie Wheels delivers his Walkin’ the Line show, the #1 and most authentic live concert tribute to Johnny Cash. A natural born entertainer and trained powerhouse vocalist, Bennie awes Cash fans nationwide with his authentic representation of The Man in Black in his ‘Folsom Prison’ era prime,” according to the show’s description.
Other upcoming shows include World's Funniest Cops Back in Service on Nov. 18, A Holly Dolly Christmas on Dec. 2, and the Nutcracker from Dec. 9 to 11.
