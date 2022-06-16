Dallas is celebrating summer with a series of outdoor, family-friendly Friday movie nights at the Sara Babb Pool in the coming weeks. All movies are scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

On June 24, the city will show Disney’s Moana.

There will be a fruit punch stand available to set the scene, and attendees are encouraged to wear their Hawaiian apparel.

The next movie night will be July 8 when Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl will be shown.

The third and final summer movie night will take place July 22.

The city will show Diary of a Wimpy Kid. This event is touted as a “Back to School Bash,” and hotdogs and hamburgers will be available for purchase.

Admission for each event is $5 per person.

The Sara Babb Public Outdoor Pool is at 216 Recreation Drive in Dallas.

Sara Babb Park houses Paulding County’s only public pool equipped with a diving board, slide and concession stand.

For more information, visit www.dallasga.gov.

