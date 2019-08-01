The city of Dallas is set to host a “Night of Worship” featuring Grammy-nominated band Crowder Aug. 23 in downtown Dallas.
Tickets are $20 advance purchase and $25 at the door for the outdoor concert at 300 Main St.
According to the city of Dallas website, the musical lineup is scheduled to include:
5 p.m., Community Church South Paulding;
6 p.m., Will Sam Band;
7 p.m., West Ridge Worship Band;
8 p.m., Crowder.
David Crowder and his band have sold more than 3 million records and had three Grammy Award nominations.
According to the city's website, “As an artist, Crowder continues to challenge preconceived boundaries and engages listeners in a way that is deeply affecting.”
Crowder’s new album, “I Know A Ghost,” features the single “Red Letters.”
David Crowder was based in Atlanta when he released his first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” which debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.
It was named iTunes 2014 Christian Album of the Year, garnered multiple radio hits, two Grammy nominations, a Grand Ole Opry debut, a Dove Award and multiple nods and numerous K-Love Fan Award nominations.
“American Prodigal,” the Grammy-nominated follow-up album released in 2016, landed at No. 1 on the Christian & Gospel Album Chart, No. 3 on the Digital Albums Chart, No. 5 on the Top Albums Billboard Chart and No. 12 on the Top 200 Billboard Chart.
The song “All My Hope” brought Crowder a No. 1 radio single, in addition to two Top 10 singles prior to that from “American Prodigal.”
The record also earned the solo artist a Dove Award, six Dove Award nominations, and two more K-Love Fan Award nominations.
Doors open at 4:45 p.m. for the Aug. 23 concert in downtown Dallas. All attendees ages 3 and older must have a ticket, the website stated.
Popup chairs are allowed but not coolers. Food trucks will be onsite, according to the website.
For tickets, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/city-of-dallas-presents-a-night-of-worship-with-crowder/pre-sale.
For more information about the concert, visit https://www.dallasgaconcerts.com/.
