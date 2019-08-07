Some young area residents who returned to school for the first day of the 2019-2020 school years today, Aug. 7, were "looking great" thanks to recent volunteer efforts of Chattahoochee Tech students and alumni.
For the past 10 consecutive years, students and graduates of Chattahoochee Technical College's Cosmetology program have volunteered for the annual Bartow Give a Kid a Chance back-to-school event to provide free haircuts to area students.
CTC Cosmetology Instructor Colette Arp, a Bartow County resident, said the group “did probably close to 100 haircuts this year at this wonderful event.”
Arp noted that 15 Chattahoochee Tech Cosmetology students and five program graduates volunteered their skills and time. She has led the college’s volunteer efforts at this event for the past decade.
“We wanted to help the kids with one of their most important needs, which is a new haircut,” Arp said. “If they look good, then they feel good.”
This year’s Bartow Give a Kid a Chance back-to-school event was held during the last weekend of July at various sites in Bartow County, including the Bartow County College and Career Academy in Cartersville where CTC Cosmetology program volunteers offered their services.
The college’s Cosmetology program is offered at CTC campuses in Acworth, Marietta and Jasper and prepares its students for the state professional licensure requirements.
The annual Bartow Give a Kid a Chance initiative provides Bartow County and Cartersville City students with free haircuts, backpacks, school supplies, T-shirts and health screenings, Arp said.
Bartow Collaborative, which sponsors the event, is a nonprofit that works to bring together the public-private and nonprofit sectors to develop, implement and evaluate plans that address the challenges facing children and families in Bartow County, its website stated.
Its goal for this year was to serve 2,500 children during the annual back to school event.
