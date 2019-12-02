If You Go

WHAT: Main Street Players' production of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical"

WHERE: Dallas Theater at 208 Main St. in downtown Dallas

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 5, to Sunday, Dec. 8. Times are Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m.; and Sunday at 3 p.m.

TICKETS: $12. Discounted tickets are $10 for seniors, children, students, military with ID and groups of 10 or more.

INFORMATION: 678-363-0813 or visit https://dallastheaterga.com/