Some free, themed events Saturday, Oct. 26, will give Paulding County residents young and old reasons to venture out locally on the weekend before Halloween is celebrated.
The annual Halloween Trick or Treat Village sponsored by the Paulding County Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department; and a series of three “Creepy Classics” movies at the Dallas Theater, will be offered free and open to the public.
Paulding County has been hosting Halloween Trick or Treat Village for 22 years “with the help of volunteers from the community, businesses and churches,” said department director Michael Justus.
The event featuring “candy, fun and games” is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. at Earl Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, located at 472 Paulding Meadows Drive in Dallas.
Vickie Williams, the department’s programs superintendent, said attendees can choose among any of 15 activity or themed game areas; be a passenger on a hayride traveling through much of Earl Duncan Park; or request any of the 10,000 pieces of candy expected to be available from 22 booths hosted by local civic, government and business organizations.
Children up to 12 years of age also can participate in a costume parade, Williams said.
The department does not charge participating organizations booth fees -- though it does ask them to provide candy and decorate their spots, Williams said.
Those manning booths typically range from governmental agencies such as the Circuit Court clerk’s office, to private entities like local businesses and daycares, and civic groups like the Girl Scouts and PTAs, Williams said.
Justus originated the idea for the event in the 1990s as a “safe, family-friendly alternative” to trick or treating through neighborhoods, Williams said.
It also was an effort to create an “event for the entire community” which brings the county’s government, business and civic communities together for a single purpose, Williams said.
Organizers expected 500 to attend the first year but got 1,500 instead. It has only been rained out once, she said.
It now attracts about 8,500 annually, Williams said.
“It has grown year after year with community support,” she said.
For more information, call 770-445-8065 or visit https://recreation.paulding.gov.
‘CREEPY CLASSICS’
“Creepy Classics: A Halloween Movie Event” is set for Saturday, Oct. 26, and offers free movies on the Dallas Theater’s big screen at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m.
The movies begin with the 1995 fantasy/comedy “Casper” at 3 p.m., which is rated PG, and transitions to more adult-oriented fare as the day goes on.
Tim Burton’s 1988 classic “Beetlejuice,” also rated PG, follows at 5:30 p.m. The 1996 horror thriller “Scream,” rated R, ends the day’s showings at 8 p.m.
Concessions will be available for purchase on a cash-only basis, according to the theater’s website.
Dallas Theater is at 208 Main St. in downtown Dallas.
For sponsorship opportunities or for more information, visit https://dallastheaterga.com/creepy-classics-event/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.