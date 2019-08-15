An area nonprofit wants its annual Pioneer Days Festival to appeal to the whole family rather than only certain members.
Allatoona Charities is set to host its annual Pioneer Days Festival for the 39th year Labor Day weekend Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 in Sam Smith Park in Cartersville.
The event includes a crafts show, carnival rides, games for all ages, and a fireworks show at the end of the four-day event, organizers said on the event website.
Event chairman Dallas Godfrey of Allatoona Charities said the nonprofit wants the entire family to find something to appeal to them rather than it only being geared toward arts and crafts or other specialized interests.
“When we started the event in Acworth, we included craft booths,” Godfrey said.
“We still continue to have craft booths today (but) we do not advertise that it is an arts & crafts show,” he said. “This event is a family event, and we are proud to keep it a family event.”
The website noted noted its carnival rides, provided by Peachtree Rides, “are inspected at initial setup” and daily by ride operators and local and state safety inspectors.
Godfrey said event organizers wanted to reassure the public about the safety of the rides following past amusement ride safety problems and equipment failures both locally and nationally.
He said the state government now requires local fire departments to inspect rides before they are allowed to operate at any fair.
“We just wanted to assure everyone our rides are safe,” Godfrey said.
The event’s organizers “do our homework when we have to pick a new ride company” and has only worked with three amusement companies in 39 years, Godfrey said.
“We have never had an accident at the fair,” he said.
The nonprofit Allatoona Charities Inc. hosts the event as a fundraiser for its charitable work, the website stated.
“Although each member is a Mason, as an independent corporation, it is not under the control or supervision of any other Masonic institution,” it stated.
The nonprofit exists to help those in need, assist other nonprofits in Bartow County and Georgia; and to “assist national charitable organizations,” the event’s website stated.
“As a rule, donations are not actively sought. On rare occasions small, unsolicited donations are received from members and non-members to assist in our charitable and benevolent work,” the website stated.
“It is considered a privilege to work for the good of the community by promoting charitable acts and benevolence.”
The majority of its income comes from the festival, according to the website.
“All the people working the Pioneer Days festival are either (Allatoona Charities) members or volunteers from the community and surrounding area, who generously donate their time and hard work,” it stated.
“There are no paid members. Therefore, all monies; application fees, admissions and carnival go toward our charitable and benevolent work.”
The organization hosts an annual Christmas luncheon for area seniors with food, entertainment, door prizes and individual presents donated.
It also provides Christmas presents each year for more than 100 children and adults through Advocates for Children and Tranquility House “in addition to these events and meeting the needs of everyday life, such as rent, food, electricity, gas, prescription medicines, eyeglasses and more,” according to the website.
Allatoona Charities also provides five scholarships for area high school students, including Cartersville City Schools’ Gatekey Scholarship Program.
Admission to Pioneer Days is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Dates and times are Aug. 30, 4 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 31; noon to 11 p.m.; Sept. 1, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 2, noon to 10 p.m.
Sam Smith Park is at 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville.
For more information, visit https://www.pioneerdaysga.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.