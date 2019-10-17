An event billed as the “largest Western-themed event in the South” could attract thousands to downtown Cartersville.
The 17th annual Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium is set for Thursday, Oct. 24, to Sunday, Oct. 27, at Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville.
Gunfight re-enactments, Native American dancing including 2019 World Champion hoop dancer Cody Boettner, a concert by the legendary Sons of the Pioneers with Roy “Dusty” Rogers Jr., and more will highlight the four-day festival.
The Cowboy Festival’s main attractions are set for Saturday and Sunday on the Museum’s festival grounds, said museum spokesperson Sandy Scott.
The Wild West Festival Stage will feature entertainment throughout the day beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
Performers will re-enact scenes from the movies "Tombstone" and “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.”
Cowboy Bruce Brannen will perform trick and fancy roping, while Cowboy Potshot Parker will demonstrate the art of using a bullwhip and performers will recreate traditional Native American dancing, Scott said.
A “Cowpoke Children’s Corner” also will include activities such as a “puppet factory,” photo opportunities with Woody and Jessie from “Toy Story,” a Western bounce house and a petting zoo featuring chickens, sheep, pigs, rabbits and more, Scott said.
Marketplace vendors will offer festival foods and Western art and collectibles, jewelry, clothing, pottery, and more while Western entertainers and characters roam the festival grounds, Scott said.
Sons of the Pioneers are set to perform Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in downtown Cartersville.
The Western music group has performed continuously since the early 1930s and boasts such alumni as music and TV star Roy Rogers and Ken Curtis of “Gunsmoke” TV fame.
Rogers’ son, Roy “Dusty” Rogers Jr., is the current group’s lead singer.
Jim Dunham, Bruce and Vernelle Brannen will lead Cowboy Church, a nondenominational service featuring Western spiritual music, Sunday at 11 a.m.
Singer-songwriters Catherine Thompson and Phil Helton are set to perform two shows on the Western stage Sunday afternoon.
The event officially begins Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24 and 25, at 9 a.m. with “Passport to the West,” a school program designed to educate children in grades two through 12.
James Warhola, an author and nephew of museum featured artist Andy Warhol, will illustrate and read his children’s book “Uncle Andy’s,” as well as discuss his uncle’s influence on his life and career Thursday, Oct. 24, during a 7 p.m. lecture.
Booth Western Art Museum is at 501 N. Museum Drive in Cartersville.
For more details on the schedule of events, as well as prices for all activities and events, visit www.boothmuseum.org or call 770-387-1300.
