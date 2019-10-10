If You Go

WHAT: The seventh annual Cartersville Bluegrass & Roots Festival featuring live music on two stages, free Kids’ Corner activities, and more than 80 vendors of all types.

WHERE: Between Church Street and Main Street in downtown Cartersville.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

COST: Free admission, free parking.

BENEFITS: Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartow County.

INFORMATION: Visit cartersvillebluegrass.com or call 770-607-3480.