Thanks in part to his creativity, Bartow County resident Brandon Thomas has been named the YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Allatoona Volunteer of the Year.
“Brandon is an innovator!” Drew Hullinger, the camp’s executive director, said in a statement. “He is always looking for ways to make camp better each summer for campers and staff. He is a leader amongst the staff at camp and helps mentor the next generation of staff.
“Brandon has the ability to take a good night program and make it great, take an underutilized area of camp and make it a new program area and of course spread the joy of camp through creative social media. Brandon makes sure to keep the brand of the YMCA at the forefront of everything he does in his professional career and personal life.”
Thomas is among the volunteers and others the YMCA of Metro Atlanta will honor at its Feb. 11 Celebration of Community Champions, which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He first attended a Y summer camp in 1997, which inspired him to eventually join the organization and begin his Y journey of volunteerism at YMCA Camp High Harbour at Lake Allatoona.
“No other organization is more committed to its community than the Y,” Thomas said in a statement. ‘You can truly feel the passion that everyone has for bringing value to the team, whether that's growing membership at a branch to building new facilities out at Camp. It is such an honor to be a part of an organization that is truly geared around serving others.”
Also at the celebration, Dr. Michael Lane will be honored posthumously with the Bransby Christian Leadership Award, Gas South will be named the Corporate Partner of the Year and the Atlanta Community Food Bank will be honored as the Nonprofit Partner of the Year.
For more information on the event, visit www.ymcaatlanta.org/ccc.
