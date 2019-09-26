Euharlee’s annual Covered Bridge Fall Festival may be in a different location than the original event in the 1970s but it has a similar purpose.
It is set for Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Frankie Harris Park at 11 Euharlee 5 Forks Road in Euharlee. Admission is free.
The current edition of the festival is about a decade old and has moved from its original home near the town’s 133-year-old covered bridge spanning Euharlee Creek, said Katie Gobbi, director of the Euharlee Welcome Center and History Museum.
The original intent was apparently to help create a sense of “community” around the historic bridge when the festival was first organized in the mid-1970s, Gobbi said.
“We have a similar purpose – to bring residents and visitors a fun, family event in our community and help support local arts and craft vendors,” she said.
Fellow organizer Ingrid Bundy, who is assistant city clerk, said this year’s event will feature about 65 food and crafts vendors and will go on rain or shine without a makeup date.
Gobbi said vendors will include arts and crafts and food sellers, private companies doing direct sales, nonprofit organizations and political candidates, Gobbi said.
“We have a good variety of all the categories with arts and crafts vendors being the majority of our exhibitors,” she said.
Some food vendors have been part of the event for five consecutive years or more, Gobbi said.
“We had a great turnout last year, and many of our first-time (vendors) from last year were the first to sign up this year,” she said.
It also will feature face painting, hayride, hay maze, and more for children. The entertainment lineup will feature a mix of musical acts, local children’s groups, cloggers, dancers, cheerleaders and more, Gobbi said.
The final lineup will be posted on the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EuharleeCoveredBridgeFallFestival, after it is finalized, Gobbi said.
Sponsors and vendor fees help cover part of the cost of the festival, she said.
Sponsors include NFP, Don Massey Heating & Air, Styles Auto Care, Creative Organics, Starr Mathews Insurance, Hometown Steak N Que, LakePoint Realty – Trish Sullivan, and Euharlee Historical Society, she said.
For more information, visit http://www.euharlee.com/events_CBFF.aspx.
Some other October events in Bartow:
• The 51st Annual Great Locomotive Chase Festival is set for Oct. 4 through 6 on the Adairsville Public Square.
Times are Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Oct. 6, noon to 5 p.m..
The event will feature parades, arts and crafts booths, entertainers, pageants, carnival rides, live music, food, fireworks and more.
Cost is $3 for ages 7 and older.
For more information, call 770-773-3451 or visit http://www.adairsvillega.net.
• Re-enactors will commemorate the 155th anniversary of a historic Civil War battle during the Battle of Allatoona Pass Remembered Oct. 5 and 6.
Times are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 5, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 6, at Allatoona Pass Battlefield at 665 Old Allatoona Road SE in Cartersville. Cost is $5.
Civil War re-enactors representing Federal and Confederate sides will provide living history, tactical re-enactments and weapons demonstrations during the event, according to the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Sponsors include the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Etowah Valley Historical Society, and Friends of Red Top Mountain State Park.
For more information, visit http://www.facebook.com/redtopmountain/ or call 770-975-0055.
• The annual Cartersville Bluegrass & Roots Festival is set for Oct. 19, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., in downtown Cartersville.
A total of 11 local, regional and nationally known acts are planned for performances on two stages in the area of Friendship Plaza, between Main Street and Church Street. Vendors, food sales and local craft brews will be available throughout the day.
For more information, call 770-607-3480; email ddainfo@downtowncartersville.org; or visit http://cartersvillebluegrass.com/.
• Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville will host the 17th Annual Southeastern Cowboy Festival & Symposium Oct. 24 to 27.
The museum is at 501 N. Museum Drive in downtown Cartersville.
It is set to feature Western music, gunfight re-enactments, Native American dance demonstrations, a Kids Corner with a petting zoo, inflatables and mechanical bull rides, and more.
Featured performer for the event is scheduled to be the legendary Western music vocal group Sons of the Pioneers.
For more information, visit https://boothmuseum.org/festival/.
