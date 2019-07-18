Two Bartow County high school products recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Tyriq Allen and Airman Ericiah K. Quinn completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Allen is a 2017 graduate of Cass High School in White.
Quinn is the son of Tukisha and Eric Quinn of Calhoun. He is a 2017 graduate of Woodland High School in Cartersville.
