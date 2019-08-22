Events featuring hundreds of artists and craftsmen, live music, amusement rides and classic cars are planned throughout Bartow County in September.
Some scheduled events next month include:
• The 39th annual Pioneer Days Festival is set for Friday, Aug. 30, to Monday, Sept. 2, at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville.
The event includes a crafts show, carnival rides, games for all ages, and a fireworks show at the end of the four-day event, organizers said on the event website.
The nonprofit Allatoona Charities Inc. hosts the event as a fundraiser for its charitable work, the website stated.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.
Dates and times are Aug. 30, 4 to 11 p.m.; Aug. 31; noon to 11 p.m.; Sept. 1, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sept. 2, noon to 10 p.m.
Sam Smith Park is at 1155 Douthit Ferry Road in Cartersville.
For more information, visit https://www.pioneerdaysga.com/.
• The 40th Annual Pine Log Arts & Crafts Fair Sept. 7 and 8 at Pine Log United Methodist Church in Rydal.
The event is held on the church’s historic campground and tabernacle. It features a juried arts and crafts fair featuring vendors from around the Southeast, according to information from the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Fair participants will offer handmade crafts and paintings for purchase. Live music and food vendors also will be featured.
Times are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 8. Admission is $3.
Pine Log United Methodist Church is at 3497 Pine Log Road NE in Rydal.
For more information, call 770-548-5682 or visit www.pinelogumc.com.
• The 44th annual "Arts Festival at Rose Lawn" is set for Sept. 21 and 22 at Rose Lawn museum in downtown Cartersville.
More than 150 artists and crafters are expected to participate in the juried festival, which will include awards for top artists and Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau awards for the community.
Rose Lawn was the Victorian-styled home of Methodist evangelist Sam Jones which has been converted to a museum.
The free event will feature musical entertainment and performing arts, food vendors, the American Association of University Women book sale and a Master Gardeners plant sale, according to information from the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tours of Rose Lawn, which highlight Sam Jones’ legacy, are available for $7 per person. The Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau also will present its Hospitality Heroes Awards and People’s Choice Awards for Best Restaurant, Best Shoppe, and Best Attraction during the event.
Times are Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sept. 22 from noon to 5 p.m.
Rose Lawn Museum is at 224 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
For more information, call 770-387-5162 or visit http://www.roselawnmuseum.com/.
• The monthly Music by the Tracks concert is set to feature the band “Chi-Town Transit Authority – A Tribute to Chicago” Sept. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. in downtown Cartersville.
The free concert on Friendship Plaza in downtown Cartersville also will feature food and adult beverages for purchase.
For more information, call 770-607-3480 or visit http://downtowncartersville.org/.
• Kingston Fall Festival and Classic Car Show is set for Sept. 28 from 1 to 8 p.m. at Kingston City Park in Kingston.
The free event will feature vendors with food for sale, arts and crafts, a pre-1980 car show, a 50/50 raffle, bounce houses and more.
Potential vendors and car show participants can call 770-336-5905 for applications to participate in the event at 30 W. Main St. in Kingston.
It is a fundraiser for ballistic vests for reserve police officers, according to information from the city’s Facebook page.
For more information, call 770-336-5905.
