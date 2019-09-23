Dallas-area customers can now shop at a remodeled Walmart Supercenter that’s offering customers -- and their pets -- new ways to live better and healthier lives.
Located at 3615 Marietta Hwy. in Dallas, the community celebrated the new store features including the first-ever Walmart Health center during a grand opening Sept. 13 that included a surprise appearance by Dr. Mehmet Öz, better known as TV’s Dr. Oz.
The Dallas Supercenter remodel features an enhanced customer shopping experience in many departments, like electronics, pharmacy and the vision center; expanded assortment and displays; and new features that help customers shop how, when and where they want in store, online or on their mobile devices, a news release stated.
“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look,” said Tanner Kramer, Dallas store manager.
By partnering with local providers, the new Walmart Health center will deliver services including primary care, labs, X-ray and EKG, counseling, dental, optical, hearing, and community health -- including nutritional services and fitness -- all in one facility.
All of it is conveniently located outside the store with a separate entrance for customers. The clinic will provide low, transparent pricing for key health services for local families, regardless of insurance status, the release stated.
“The customer is at the heart of everything we do, and that focus is reflected in the new Walmart Health center,” said Sean Slovenski, president of Walmart U.S. Health and Wellness.
“This state-of-the-art facility will provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare for members of the Dallas, Georgia, community so they can get the right care at the right time, right in their hometown.”
In addition to new customer features in a variety of departments, the redesigned store will feature an Essentials PetCare clinic to provide routine pet vaccinations and treatment for a variety of minor illnesses for four-legged family members, such as ear infections and common skin conditions, the release stated.
A consumer fair is set for weekends into October, which will include opportunities to meet the new health center’s partner providers.
The Walmart Health center will offer low, transparent pricing for key health services to provide great care at a great value, regardless of insurance coverage. Customers will be notified on the estimated cost of their visit when they book their appointment, the release stated.
Qualified medical professionals, including physicians, nurse practitioners, dentists, behavioral health providers, and optometrists.will operate the Walmart Health center.
Walmart Care Hosts and Community Health Workers onsite will help customers navigate their visit, understand resources and be a familiar presence for regular visits.
Working in partnership with wellness organizations, the Health center will offer specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventive health and wellness, the release stated.
Essentials PetCare
Essentials PetCare will provide affordable wellness services for dogs and cats, which includes vaccinations, routine care, microchipping, lab work and treating minor illnesses, the release stated.
More serious ailments and surgeries are referred to full-service veterinary hospitals in the surrounding community.
Offering low-cost services with no office visit fee, vaccinations as low as $25 and customers will have the option to add on and bundle services to keep vet care affordable.
For convenience, Walmart stocks its pharmacies with the top 30 most requested pet meds.
In 2016, Essentials PetCare launched the very first retail veterinary clinic located within a Walmart store in Port Richey, Florida, to provide affordable, accessible care for furry family members.
Customers can expect a whole new look and experience with the launch of new Vision Center and Pharmacy concepts that aim to use more technology to drive an enhanced patient experience.
They also will enjoy a variety of redesigned departments in the store including a state-of-the-art electronics department, a refreshed baby department and an expanded hardware department.
Online pickup inside and outside the store for groceries and other items have been enhanced, the release stated.
