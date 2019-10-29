A plan for a project almost double the combined size of two major area retail centers is back before county officials and developers say it will not have a major impact on traffic flow or stormwater runoff.
The rezoning request by Atlanta-based IDI Logistics for its planned Northwest Business Center makes it the latest proposed major project for warehousing and logistics use in Bartow County this year.
IDI is asking the Bartow County Planning Commission to consider its rezoning request for a 47-acre site facing Chemical Products Corp. southeast of Cartersville on Ga. Hwy. 293 near the CSX railroad tracks and Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
The estimated $30 million project is planned as a three-building complex containing 637,000 square feet with offices and warehouses. Completion is targeted for early 2021, according to information filed with the state.
It is almost double the combined space of the Target shopping center and Kroger on East Main Street in Cartersville, according to online marketing information for the two shopping centers.
The company will consider installing left turn and deceleration lanes to serve the project. It also will cover 75% of the site with impervious surface but ponds will be included on the site plan to handle stormwater, the application stated.
The developer also said it will not affect groundwater recharge areas, floodplains, wetlands, protected mountains or river corridors.
The planning commission will consider IDI’s request for rezoning from its current M-1 Mining designation to I-1 Industrial.
The commission will forward its recommendation to sole County Commissioner Steve Taylor, who will have final say on the rezoning request.
IDI’s plan was postponed from the Oct. 7 planning commission meeting to Nov. 4 because the Creek and Cherokee Indian nations had not been given time to complete a 30-day review the county zoning ordinance requires for rezonings within the Etowah Valley Historic District, officials said.
The two Native American groups must be allowed to comment on plans for rezonings requested in the special district, which straddles the Etowah River in south and east Bartow County and includes such historic sites as the Etowah Indian Mounds.
However, the two nations typically do not make comments about rezoning plans because the area’s major archeological sites are already well-documented, said County Administrator Peter Olson.
“If the rezoning is granted and the development proceeds, an archaeological survey will be required prior to the issuance of a land disturbance permit to determine if there is anything of historical or cultural significance that needs to be addressed within the area to be disturbed,” Olson said.
“If anything is found of significance, the archaeologist makes recommendations. The report is shared with the nations and they have a chance to comment on any suggestions, and commission their own report,” he said.
The project follows other large ventures related to warehousing and truck transport proposed for Bartow County which filed Developments of Regional Impact this year.
Projects include Busch Commerce Park, a $275 million plan for 5 million square feet of warehouses and distribution space and four hotel sites adjacent to the Anheuser Busch plant in eastern Bartow; and I-75 North Logistics Center, planned as a $137 million warehouse and distribution development comprising 2.75 million square feet in three buildings on 260 acres near Cass-White Road in White.
According to IDI's Development of Regional Impact application, the project will produce $335,000 in tax revenue annually.
Cartersville water and Emerson sewer service are already available for the project, according to a site plan.
