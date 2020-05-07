Ware Malcomb, an Irvine, California-based international design firm, has announced construction is complete on a new office, showroom and distribution center for Loloi Rugs located at 840 Cassville White Road in Cartersville.
According to a May 5 news release, Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project. Loloi Rugs is a Dallas, Texas-based textile brand that designs and crafts distinctive rugs, pillows and throws for the thoughtfully layered home.
Family owned and led since 2004, Loloi Rugs has been quickly expanding its team of hundreds of employees, investing in multiple distribution facilities, and introducing thousands of new products for its retailers and designers worldwide.
The company’s newest facility in Cartersville is a build-to-suit, 646,380-square-foot structure incorporating a distribution center, warehouse, office space and product showroom. The single-story, 32-foot-clear height building utilizes concrete tilt wall construction and storefront glazing.
Ware Malcomb also provided interior design services for 10,000 square feet of interior office space and a 5,000-square-foot product showroom. The interior office environment was designed with a modern, open feel.
The offices on the exterior of the floorplate have large windows and glass walls to maximize natural light exposure for the space. The showroom highlights new products and allows current and prospective clients to visit year-round.
“This new, innovative facility for Loloi Rugs will enable this dynamic company to fulfil its potential for continued rapid growth,” Jason Dooley, regional director of Ware Malcomb’s Atlanta office, said in the release. “Our design addressed the company’s logistical needs as a warehouse and distribution center, but also captured their distinct brand and aesthetic throughout its offices and showroom. The result is a facility that enhances every aspect of their business.”
(0) comments
