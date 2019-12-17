A veteran Cobb economic development leader is moving one county west to lead Paulding's business recruitment efforts.
The Paulding County Economic Development Organization board of directors has selected Michael Hughes to serve as its executive director after a months-long search by the re-established agency earlier this year, the board announced.
Hughes has served as manager of the Economic Development Division of Cobb County government's Community Development Agency for 21 years, a news release stated.
He is scheduled to begin his new job Feb. 10.
Hughes said the opportunity "to lead this newly established economic development organization at this point in my professional career is an exciting opportunity that I look forward to."
“I believe my extensive professional experience with Cobb County has prepared me to take on this new and welcomed opportunity in a community like Paulding County that is well-positioned for growth,” he said.
Brian Stover, chairman pro-tem of the Paulding County Commission, said the Paulding Economic Development Organization's board received input "from local and statewide stakeholders" to identify "key character traits we were looking for in candidates early on.”
“At the top of that list was an experienced community and economic development professional with proven results," Stover said.
He also said "excellent collaboration and relationship building skills, strong communication skills in terms of listening, writing, verbal and digital were also a part of that weighting scale."
"Michael fits these traits and has a demonstrated track record as a leader in the economic development field," Stover said. "He is a great fit for this position, this community, and we are excited to have him joining our team.”
Hughes has served in his current job since 1998 and has been responsible for developing and administering a variety of business recruitment and retention initiatives, and economic incentive and innovative economic development programs such as business concierge, business walks, entrepreneur/business start-up grant, and façade improvement programs.
"During his tenure, Cobb County has experienced significant economic development activity in the form of job creation and capital investment derived from various companies deciding to establish a presence in the community," the release from the EDO stated.
Some of these companies include Home Depot, HD Supply, Dade Paper, FedEx, FedEx Ground, GE Energy, Novelis and Thyssenkrupp Elevator.
Hughes earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban Planning from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.
He has 33 years of professional experience in Atlanta and Cobb County in Georgia; as a city planner in Los Angeles and Pasadena in California; and with LAW Engineering and Environmental Services Inc.
Hughes, a Mableton resident, has lived in the Atlanta area for nearly 30 years.
He began his professional career in Georgia with Cobb County in April 1990 as senior planner/intergovernmental coordinator in the Community Development Agency.
In October 1998, he was appointed by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to a leadership role as head of Economic Development for Cobb County.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP), a graduate of Leadership Cobb (Class of 1999), successfully completed Cobb County’s EXCEL Management Development Program (Class of 1998-2000), the Regional Leadership Institute Program, a program sponsored by the Atlanta Regional Commission in October 1999, and the Chamber’s Honorary Commanders Program in 2000.
Hughes has been active in the community over the years serving as a member of the Leadership Cobb Governing Board, Chattahoochee Technical College Foundation Board of Trustees, and the Tommy Nobis Center Community Advisory Board.
He was a 2003 recipient of both the annual “Mack Henderson” Public Service Award from the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and the annual “Golden Goose” Award from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners and the County Manager, a news release stated
