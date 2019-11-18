Central Bartow County could see $100 million invested in the latest warehouse project planned for the area around Cassville-White Road's exit off I-75.
California-based Panattoni Development Co. is planning a 1-million-square-foot industrial building on a site adjoining the east side of I-75.
It has submitted a request to Bartow County to change the land's zoning from agricultural use to industrial use for construction of the building.
Panattoni is under contract with owner Greg Rogers to buy the 122-acre site about a mile north of Cassville-White Road at the corner of Gaines and Spring Place roads, according to plans filed with the county’s planning and zoning department.
The company said in plans accompanying the rezoning request to the county that it was “confident this site will be successful” because of its “ability to hold a big box industrial building and the direct access to Interstate 75.”
"We have already received interest from several of our national tenant relationships," the company said in its submittal.
It also said a tenant likely will invest $30 million to $50 million in the project, in addition to the $50 million Panattoni will invest in it.
The application states the site now is vacant land and includes 2,500 feet of interstate frontage.
Trucks would access the site from Spring Place Road and be directed south to I-75.
“The site allows for ample auto and truck parking as well as sufficient staging areas so that traffic does not back up along Spring Place Road,” its plans stated.
Its site plans show a building containing 1 million square feet, parking for 342 vehicles and a pond between the building and I-75.
The long side of the rectangular building is placed roughly parallel to I-75, according to the site plan.
Panattoni, which has a Georgia office in Sandy Springs, filed a Development of Regional Impact application with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs in 2017 for the site and called it the Spring Place Road Warehouse.
Bartow County Planning Commission is set to consider Panattoni’s rezoning application Dec. 2.
The company recently completed construction of a new distribution center for rug and home furnishing wholesaler Loloi Inc. just south of the Spring Place Road site on the opposite side of I-75.
It built a 647,309-square-foot distribution center on 59 acres at the southwest intersection of Old Cassville-White Road and Peeples Valley Road on land it also acquired from Rogers.
Also in the same area of Cassville-White Road west of I-75, Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant company Chick-fil-A Inc. began construction of its first company-owned distribution center earlier this year.
In addition, Bartow County in April filed an application for a Development of Regional Impact for an unnamed developer for an estimated $275 million project containing 5 million square feet of warehouse space and four hotels.
The project is planned for a site off Cassville-White Road east of I-75 and is called Busch Commerce Park, according to a site location listed in the application.
Panattoni’s plan also is the latest in a series of warehouse and distribution-related projects planned for the entire county.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor recently approved a rezoning for IDI Logistics on land southeast of Cartersville for a three-building, 47-acre industrial development itotaling 637,500 square feet.
