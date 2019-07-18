Atlas Roofing Corp. recently announced Hiram resident Tracy Cook has joined the company as its new director of marketing for the Shingles & Underlayments and Roof & Wall Insulation divisions.
Cook also will guide Atlas’ overall corporate marketing strategy across the company’s Shingles & Underlayments, Roof & Wall Insulation, Molded Products and Web Technologies divisions.
As the first director of marketing to manage multiple divisions under the Atlas brand, she will provide strategic guidance and insight on all marketing efforts, ensuring brand consistency, developing new marketing opportunities and expanding strategic partnerships, including those with 3M Scotchgard and television host Mike Holmes.
Cook joins Atlas with more than 20 years of experience and deep expertise in marketing strategy, customer insights, trend forecasting, brand strategy and management.
Prior to joining Atlas, Cook worked for nine years at Invista, most recently serving as the senior director of Shopper Innovation, as well as previous senior marketing positions with Mohawk Industries and Interface.
She graduated with a B.A. degree in liberal arts from Auburn University.
