Hiram residents can shop the newly remodeled Walmart Super Center at 4166 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, as the much-anticipated project is now complete.
The remodel includes several department transformations including home lines, apparel, a brand new pickup and delivery warehouse, and a new front end that will help customers save time.
The upgrades also complement the measures the company has taken in its U.S. stores to help protect associates and customers from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
“We are so excited about the new pick-up and delivery warehouse. The warehouse and the parking spaces outside of it will allow us to serve even more customers at a faster pace. We can’t wait to have it up and running,” Rebecca Shackelford, Hiram store manager, said in a statement.
Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
New signage, fixtures and LED lighting throughout the entire store for better line of sight and easier navigation
Refreshed interior and exterior, including paint and signage
Modern, remodeled bathrooms
Newly installed mother’s room for a clean, comfortable and private option for nursing mothers
Front end transformation with increased numbers of self-checkout lanes, W+ registers and manned registers for customer convenience
New Grab N Go coolers and a Dollar Shop at the front of the store
Walmart will continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want, including:
Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of quickly picking up groceries without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made both pickup and delivery contact free.
Express delivery – customers now have the option to have their deliveries made in under two hours.
Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.
To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
