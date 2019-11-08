Paulding County’s Industrial Building Authority is buying land to develop a new business park near Ga. Hwy. 92 in Hiram as it works to complete a deal to sell a site to a tire maker in west Dallas.
The building authority has agreed to buy a 127-acre tract on Bill Carruth Parkway at Laird Road in Hiram for development of a park, said authority director Robert Crouse.
Crouse did not disclose the price but said it was “reasonable” and will allow it to compete for buyers without taking a loss.
The site is about a half-mile west of Carruth Parkway’s intersection with Ga. Hwy. 92, also known as Hiram-Douglasville Highway.
GDOT is widening and rebuilding Hwy. 92 between Hiram and Douglasville which will give southeast Paulding County — including the building authority’s site — and western Cobb County quicker access to I-20.
“That is some really prime property,” Crouse said.
He said the building authority is “going to try to be frugal” with the money it received earlier this year from the sale of Atlanta Film Studios.
The agency does not plan to undertake a traditional development plan for the business park in which it builds roads and some other infrastructure because it wants to give customers the flexibility to decide how they want development to proceed, Crouse said.
It also creates the possibility of a single customer buying the land, he said.
However, he said the building authority does plan to work with the Paulding County Water System on a development agreement to provide sewer service to the site.
Service could be established through a link to the sewer project Paulding County is developing to serve GreyStone Power Corp.’s new corporate headquarters under construction at the corner of Hwy. 92 and Ridge Road, Crouse said.
He said the authority and the Virginia-based family trust that owns the land negotiated for about a year before completing the deal.
Meanwhile, in a separate deal, the authority has agreed to sell five acres in its Dallas Business Park to Oklahoma-based Setco Tires for development of a warehouse, distribution and service center, Crouse said.
Setco and the building authority are negotiating the final details which could lead to construction of a 10,000-square-foot facility employing about 10 people, Crouse said.
The Paulding agency also plans to pave an unfinished road to the site, he said.
Dallas Business Park is home to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Training Center.
The building authority bought the 60-acre park from Wachovia Bank in 2012 after its previous owner began its development as a residential subdivision and abandoned it in the midst of the Great Recession.
Setco produces solid tires generally used on heavy-duty vehicles that work in such areas as landfills, construction sites, scrap yards and in mining operations, according to information from the company’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.