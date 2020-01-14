Paulding Chamber of Commerce will present a new award to a prominent woman in the community while celebrating those who worked to improve the county’s business and civic environments during its annual awards gala Feb. 1.
The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Marietta Conference Center at 500 Powder Springs St. in Marietta.
A new award, called the L.E.A.P. Award, will be presented to a female Chamber member “who has been of remarkable assistance to other women,” a news release stated.
L.E.A.P. is an acronym for “Leadership, Excellence, Achievement and Professionalism.”
The chamber, which is a business advocacy and education organization, also will put the spotlight on its past 20 board chairmen and 20 longest active members in recognition of the year 2020, the release stated.
Its annual awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Business of the Year, Community Partner Award, Horizon Award, Ambassador of the Year, and Nonprofit of the Year.
The chamber also will present awards posthumously to three local community leaders and recognize its outgoing 2019 board members.
For tickets, visit http://pauldingcountychamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/annual-awards-gala-21839.
For more information, email jmartin@pauldingchamber.org or call 770-445-6016.
