The federal agency which oversees the nation’s airports says it wants Paulding to do an environmental assessment of the planned site of a state aviation mechanics training school because of the city of Atlanta's past objections to use of nearby land.
Terry Tibbitts, director of Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport, said the Federal Aviation Administration on Dec. 27 “directed us to do” a full environmental assessment of a 2.9-acre site on Airport Parkway near the entrance to the main airport area before it would release the land from federal obligation.
The FAA said it wanted the study done because of “controversy” related to the city of Atlanta’s objections in 2018 to possible use of adjacent land for extension of the Paulding airport’s runway, Tibbitts said.
The runway extension was part of a now-abandoned plan for converting the Paulding airport to a commercial facility that could host passenger airline flights.
“If an environmental controversy exists then they have an option of doing a full environmental assessment,” Tibbitts said.
Airport officials have proposed sale of the site — formerly planned for a fire station — to the Technical College System of Georgia for construction of the school.
Former Gov. Nathan Deal announced in October 2018 the selection of the airport on U.S. Hwy. 278 in west Paulding for the academy which will be part of Chattahoochee Technical College.
Deal said the facility was badly needed because of a critical shortage of aviation mechanics in Georgia.
Area state and local officials have said the facility’s operation in Paulding could generate retail sales and new jobs in everything from aerospace-related businesses to restaurants and retailers.
However, the FAA rejected the originally proposed site adjacent to the terminal building in 2019 because the school’s operation would not require the site’s direct access to the runway.
Airport officials then submitted the 2.9-acre site — which does not have runway access — for FAA approval last year.
Tibbitts said the assessment is completed on the site and did not find groundwater, endangered species or other issues which typically lead to delays in federal approval of land use.
He noted the site already had been prepared for construction of a county fire station and E-911 center before county officials relocated both to other parts of the county.
The state government has already begun design work on the school, he said.
The FAA must approve any land transfers at the airport because the county agreed to the condition in exchange for the federal agency’s purchase of the land on which the 12-year-old airport operates.
A public hearing required to gather comments on the assessment is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room of the main terminal building at Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport in Dallas.
A notice posted on the Paulding County government website www.paulding.gov stated airport officials are publishing a draft copy of the assessment.
A draft copy of the assessment is available in the offices of the Paulding County Airport Authority in the airport terminal, or may be downloaded from the main page at www.paulding.gov.
It stated written comments can be submitted to the Airport Authority office by Feb. 24 at 5 p.m.
The airport is located about six miles west of Dallas off U.S. Hwy. 278 at 730 Airport Parkway.
