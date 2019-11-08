The parent company of Sears announced today, Nov. 8, it was closing the only remaining full-line Sears store in West Georgia.
The store at 6580 Douglas Blvd. in Arbor Place Mall in Douglasville will have Going out of Business Sales beginning Dec. 2, according to a release from Transformco.
Closings of the Douglasville store and 95 other Sears and Kmart stores nationwide likely would be in February, according to news reports.
Sears has been an anchor store of Arbor Place Mall for 20 years since the mall’s opening in 1999.
The action will leave Sears stores in Kennesaw and Augusta as the only remaining full-line Sears stores in Georgia. Transformco announced in August the closing of its Athens Sears store by the end of this year.
Sears was the nation’s largest retailer for decades before Walmart surpassed it in 1990. It had been unable to compete in the rapidly changing discount department store market and move to online shopping and declared bankruptcy in 2018.
Transformco said in the release it “has faced a difficult retail environment and other challenges” since it.purchased all the assets of Sears Holdings Corp. in February 2019.
“We have been working hard to position Transformco for success by focusing on our competitive strengths and pruning operations that have struggled due to increased competition and other factors.
“To support these initiatives, our owners (along with a third-party investor) have recently provided the company approximately $250 million in new capital.”
“As part of this process, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to streamline our operations and close 96 Sears and Kmart stores.”
Previously announced closing stores will not participate in the holiday sale, USA Today reported.
Sears and Kmart have closed more than 3,500 stores and cut about 250,000 jobs in the past 15 years, it reported.
