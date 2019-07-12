Online personal styling service Stitch Fix is taking applications for its new distribution center in Lithia Springs that Gov. Brian Kemp announced today, July 12.
The new center could create more than 900 new jobs by 2024, county officials said.
“Georgia is truly honored to welcome Stitch Fix to Douglas County. Without question, the company’s investment in the Peach State is a testament to our business-friendly climate, access to top talent, and world-class logistics infrastructure,” Kemp said.
“Stitch Fix’s commitment to premier customer service and community engagement makes it the perfect fit for our state and her diverse, skilled workforce. I look forward to many years of close collaboration with company leaders as they establish roots in Metro Atlanta and West Georgia."
Anyone interested in applying for jobs with Stitch Fix is encouraged to visit www.DouglasJobs.com to apply and be invited for an interview, said Rick Martin, director of Communications & Community Relations for Douglas County.
“Job postings for Stitch Fix are online now,” he said. “The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is excited to hear that Stitch Fix will be hosting two Job Fairs where everyone can apply online.”
Douglas County Board of Commissioners Chairman Romona Jackson-Jones said, "Innovative companies like Stitch Fix are the types of brands that we want to attract. We are excited to welcome Stitch Fix to Douglas County.
“Stitch Fix choosing Douglas County for its Southeast distribution facility is proof that we are open for business. With our partners in economic development, we are committed to working with the company to ensure its success and identify top talent to meet their goal of hiring over 900 people over the next five years.”
Stitch Fix was founded in 2011 by CEO Katrina Lake.
"Since our founding, we’ve helped millions of men, women, and kids discover and buy what they love through personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories, hand selected by Stitch Fix stylists and delivered to our clients’ homes," a news release stated.
