More than 1,200 more Paulding County residents were working in November compared to the same month a year ago.
And Paulding’s latest monthly jobless rate left the county on track for a 10th consecutive year of dropping unemployment, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
The county recorded a November 2019 jobless rate of 2.3% -- moving average unemployment for the year down to 2.8% with one month to go.
Average unemployment was 3.4% in 2018. It has dropped annually since 2009 when it reached 10.1%.
A total of 1,227 additional residents were employed in November 2019 compared to November 2018, while 513 fewer county residents were unemployed, labor department records showed.
The number employed in November 2019 totaled 82,611 compared to 81,384 in November 2018. Employment averaged 66,000 in 2010.
Those unemployed in November 2019 totaled 1,979 compared to 2,492 in November 2018. An average of 7,400 Paulding residents were unemployed in 2010.
Jackson and Oconee counties near Athens had the lowest November unemployment rates in Georgia at 1.9% each, while Telfair County in south central Georgia had the highest at 8.7%.
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3 percent — the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976, a news release stated.
State Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia statewide also had a record number of jobs, employment and total individuals in its workforce in November.
“We had the fewest number of unemployed individuals since 2001, when we had 1 million fewer people in our workforce,” he said in a news release. “Overall, it was a spectacular month.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 3.5 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points, even as the nation grew its labor force by 40,000. Employment increased by 83,000 and more than 266,000 jobs were added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.