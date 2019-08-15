Lindsay Moates, FNP-BC, has joined Floyd Urgent Care in Cartersville as a nurse practitioner. She will see patients at 1328 Joe Frank Harris Highway.
Nurse practitioners prescribe medications and other treatments to treat illnesses or chronic health conditions. They also obtain medical histories, perform physical examinations and order and perform diagnostic studies.
Moates earned a Master of Science in nursing from Frontier Nursing University in Hyden, Kentucky, and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Shorter University.
Before taking her current position, Moates worked as a registered nurse in inpatient rehab and in pediatrics at Floyd Medical Center.
Floyd Urgent Care in Cartersville is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information, call 770-382-0029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.