Newsweek magazine has named WellStar Paulding Nursing Center to its inaugural list of nursing homes called “Best Nursing Homes 2020.”
The magazine analyzed more than 15,000 nursing homes in the U.S. and recognized award winners in 20 states. In total, the state lists contain 406 unique nursing homes, ranging from three in Missouri to 63 in New York.
WellStar Paulding Nursing and Rehabilitation Center ranked No. 2 in Georgia.
The center is at 600 W. Memorial Drive in Dallas and includes a 182-bed facility and a staff of 150, the magazine stated.
Newsweek noted it accepts Medicaid and Medicare and has a resident council and family council.
A family council is defined as a group operated by and for families of patients who advocate for their well-being.
A resident council is an independent, organized group living in a nursing facility who meet on a regular basis to discuss concerns, develop suggestions and plan activities, the magazine stated.
The magazine partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to establish a ranking of best nursing homes for 2020 in 20 states.
Rankings were based on such factors as staffing levels and health inspections.
Others on the Georgia list included Magnolia Manor East in Columbus; Westbury Health And Rehabilitation in McDonough; Pruitthealth-Brookhaven in Atlanta; Union County Nursing Home in Blairsville; Christian City Rehabilitation Center in Union City; and Magnolia Manor in Americus.
