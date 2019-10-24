LakePoint Sports owners today unveiled plans for a multi-million-dollar hotel and celebrated the opening of an access road to land they said could lead to development of retail shops and more lodging.
The planned $39 million, 206-room hotel is targeted to open in early 2021 adjacent to LakePoint’s 170,000-square-foot indoor arena and multi-use ball fields complex.
Gov. Brian Kemp and wife, Marty, attended the event and joined Emerson Mayor Al Pallone and Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor in celebrating completion of a 1.3-mile parkway connecting Old Allatoona Road to Red Top Mountain Road.
The parkway includes a bridge which crosses nearby railroad tracks and allows LakePoint owner Rimrock Capital Management access to an additional 500 acres for development.
Jeff Bemis of Rimrock Capital said the owners have “done the work” to see that the hotel will be successful and believe it “will take this project to the next level.”
“We’re excited to see what we can do next,” he said.
Mark O’Brien, president and CEO of LakePoint Sports, said, “We see unrivaled potential for growth and opportunity for the LakePoint Sports campus in traditional and emerging youth sports and entertainment.
“Our vision is for a vibrant development that features experiential retail, acclaimed restaurants, new lodging opportunities for our guests, and an expansion of venues and fields to create a complete sports and entertainment experience for all who come here.
“The completion of the parkway is essential to opening up new development and increased visitation, economic impact and job creation,” O'Brien said.
LakePoint officials said they hoped the hotel will help the sports complex become a “one-stop destination for youth athletes and their families.”
The facility is planned for a site adjacent to LakePoint’s 170,000-square-foot Champions Center and its outdoor, multi-sports complex that features eight Major League-sized baseball fields and three multi-use fields for soccer, lacrosse, rugby and football.
The hotel will offer “experiences and amenities that resonate with athletes and families who come to play more than 30 sports year-round” at LakePoint, a news release stated.
It is planned to feature a resort-style pool, dining facilities and a rooftop terrace above its restaurant, the news release stated.
Pallone thanked Kemp and former governor Nathan Deal for their support of the parkway.
He said the hotel alone “will generate significant economic impact by creating hundreds of jobs, millions of dollars in tax revenues and bring upwards of 50,000 room nights to the city of Emerson and Bartow County throughout the year.”
“We’re thrilled about this growth at LakePoint Sports,” Pallone said.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor alluded to the publicly financed parkway and Champions Center in praising LakePoint's plans.
“This has been a very strong public-private partnership at LakePoint Sports and we’re thrilled for what that means for the continued economic growth of our region,” Taylor said.
O’Brien said LakePoint officials “are so excited about adding this special hotel to the center of our campus.”
“The hotel will address the No. 1 request of our athletes, families and coaches: More hotel rooms on campus,” he said.
“The hotel, restaurant, and food and beverage offerings will directly compliment events at the Champions Center and the entire campus, enabling our guests the added convenience of staying on campus near their events and activities,” he said.
LakePoint officials estimate the facility has contributed nearly $100 million in annual economic impact to Bartow County.
Bemis said the hotel “and expanded road infrastructure are significant milestones.”
“These signature events reinforce our deep commitment to LakePoint Sports and enthusiasm for what the new leadership team is doing on the ground,” he said.
“We’re very pleased with the direction we’re seeing and the future of our nationally-recognized, premier youth sports campus.”
Kemp said, “Marty and I are proud of the work done by the LakePoint Sports team to create this nationally recognized youth sports destination.”
“LakePoint Sports is a remarkable asset for greater Metro Atlanta and North Georgia, and we appreciate LakePoint Sports for promoting family time together, creating new jobs in our state, and encouraging young athletes to compete at the highest levels,” he said.
