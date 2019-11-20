A Japan-based maker of aluminum auto parts is coming to Bartow County and bringing more than 100 jobs with it.
Nippon Light Metal Georgia (NLMGA) broke ground today, Nov. 20, on a new $50 million facility in Adairsville that will create 110 jobs, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.
The company will build a manufacturing plant on part of a 162-acre site on Manning Road bordering the south side of I-75 near Vista Metals.
“This announcement is exciting news for Adairsville and the state of Georgia,” Kemp said.
“NLMGA is manufacturing the innovative products that will fuel the future of the automotive industry, and we are grateful that they chose to invest in our state," he said.
"This new facility will create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Bartow County, and I am confident that our readily-available workforce will ensure their success in the region.”
As the demand for environmentally-friendly products and lighter-weight vehicles grows worldwide, NLMGA plans to manufacture aluminum products for automobiles at the plant in Adairsville, a news release stated.
Nippon Light Metal Georgia "will strive to achieve further growth and expand their business in order to continue creating value for its customers in the automotive sector" with construction of the building, a news release stated.
Company president Katsu Nakajima said the new plant is "the beginning of our dream to manufacture aluminum-forged suspension parts in the U.S.”
“We are excited to locate in the Adairsville community,” Nakajima said.
Nippon Light Metal Georgia is a joint venture between Nippon Light Metal North America Inc. and ITOCHU Metals Corp.
Mayor Kenneth Carson said Adairsville welcomes NLMGA to the community.
“We are excited that this global enterprise from Japan has decided to establish a forging operation related to aluminum suspension components for cars," he said. "We are glad to have NLMGA in Adairsville.”
Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development worked with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Electric Cities of Georgia and Georgia Quick Start to locate the project in Bartow County.
Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, "Congratulations to NLMGA as they break ground on this fantastic new facility in Adairsville.”
“This project is a testament to the strength of the automotive and manufacturing industries in Georgia and the collaborative effort between our state and local economic development partners.”
The Rome News Tribune reported the Adairsville City Council approved a rezoning on 67 acres on the northern end of the property earlier this year for land owner Los Angeles-based AL8 LLC. The tract sits in a triangle between I-75 and Adairsville-Pleasant Valley Road.
It is directly south of the Vista Metals plant which has expanded several times in the last decade, the newspaper reported.
