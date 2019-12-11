A worldwide property management company is proposing construction of a $75 million industrial building in Bartow County’s southeast corner.
The county government has filed a Development of Regional Impact plan with the state for a project called Emerson Logistics.
The application states BPG Acquisitions LLC will be the developer of the 1.38-million square-foot project on a 130-acre site near the Cobb County line between the Lakepoint Sporting Community in Emerson and the city of Acworth.
Emerson Logistics’ proposed site is bounded on the east by Ga. Hwy. 293 and on the west by U.S. Hwy. 41, also known as Joe Frank Harris Parkway.
Completion is targeted for 2023 and will generate $750,000 in taxes annually for the local government, the application states.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor must approve a rezoning of the site before it can move forward, according to county planning director Brandon Johnson.
BPG is an affiliate of New York City-based Brookfield Properties, which manages 124 industrial properties in 17 U.S. metro areas and Brazil, and 575 properties of all types worldwide worth $500 billion.
Other aspects of the Emerson Logistics plan listed include:
• About half the site will be covered with impervious surfaces, such as asphalt or concrete.
• It is in a wetlands area and some existing streams will be affected by the proposed development. However, it is not located in a watershed area which drains into water supply sources, the application stated.
• Part of the site is within the Etowah Valley Historic District, which will warrant a review by some Native American tribes to determine if the plan will disturb any historic areas.
• About 200 vehicles will access the site during each of the daily rush hours, and more than 2,200 vehicle trips will access the site throughout the day.
Emerson Logistics is the latest in a series of industrial projects in various stages of construction or planning in Bartow County.
Taylor recently denied a rezoning request for California-based Panattoni Development Co. after neighbors complained the site on the east side of I-75 north of Cassville-White Road was not appropriate for a 1-million-square-foot industrial building.
However, Taylor also recently approved a rezoning for IDI Logistics on land southeast of Cartersville for a three-building, 47-acre industrial development totaling 637,500 square feet.
Panattoni recently completed construction of a new 647,309-square-foot distribution center on the opposite side of I-75 in the same area of Cassville-White Road.
In the same area, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. began construction of its first company-owned distribution center earlier this year.
And Bartow County in April filed a Development of Regional Impact plan for an unnamed developer for an estimated $275 million project containing 5 million square feet of warehouse space and four hotels off Cassville-White Road near I-75.
Developments of Regional Impact are large-scale developments likely to have regional effects beyond the local government jurisdiction in which they are located, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs which administers the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.