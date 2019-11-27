Shoppers in Paulding and Bartow counties should see sunny but slightly windy days if they head outside to shop in the two counties Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.
Some large national retailers, such as Target and Walmart, were opening on Thanksgiving Day to allow shoppers to get an early start on locating Black Friday deals.
In addition, a number of retailers were advertising major discounts on items at a range of price points to help encourage shoppers to visit both brick-and-mortar stores and online sites.
Target says it will open its Hiram and Cartersville stores on Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m., close at 1 a.m., and reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Some deals it was offering include:
• Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, $129.99, regularly $299.99.
• Google Home Mini $19, regularly $49.
• Total Wireless Samsung 16GB prepaid Galaxy J7 Crown phone, $44.99, regularly $89.99.
• HP 11.6-inch Chromebook, $99.99 regularly $199.99.
• Instant Pot 6-quart 7-in-1 Duo Nova multi-use pressure cooker, $64.95, regularly $99.95.
• Xbox One S 1-terabyte “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” bundle $199 plus $40 gift card, regularly $299.
• TCL 40-inch 1080p Roku Smart TV with 120Hz refresh rate, $169.99, regularly $259.99.
Walmart stores already open around the clock in Cartersville, Hiram and Dallas.
Some discounted deals it was offering this holiday weekend included:
• ONN 50-inch Class 4K Roku Smart TV $148 (Nov. 28-29).
• Apple iPhone 6s on Straight Talk Wireless $99 each (Nov. 28-29).
• Manor Park Modern Farmhouse Barn Door TV Stand for TVs up to 64 inches, $150, regularly $399.
• HP 14 Laptop, Intel 10th Gen Core i5-1035G1, 8GB SDRAM, 256GB SSD + 16GB Intel Optane memory, $399, regularly $599.
• Shark Ion Robot Vacuum R75 with Wi-Fi, $179, regularly $349.
Kohl’s advertised it will open Thanksgiving Day at 5 p.m. and remain open on Black Friday for 24 hours at its stores, which include Hiram and Cartersville.
It was advertising deals that included:
• Instant Pot $69.99, regularly $99.99.
• iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $234.99, regularly $399.99.
• Keurig K-Select single-serve coffee maker or Hamilton Beach Flex Brew two-way coffee maker, $79.99 ($67.99 with 15% off coupon on ad), regularly $119.99 to $149.99.
• The Big One down alternative reversible comforter, $19.99, regularly $79.99 to $119.99.
Academy Sports + Outdoors at its stores in Cartersville and Hiram will be closed Thanksgiving but reopen Black Friday at 6 a.m.
Some major discounted deals there included:
• Body Champ 3-in-1 Trio Trainer Workout Machine, $199, regularly $349.
• Ariat Men's Workhog 8 in Composite Toe Work Boots, $79.99, regularly $174.99.
• Ariat Men's Rambler Recon Western Wellington Work Boots, $94.99, regularly $169.99.
• Lowrance Hook-2 12-inch TripleShot US Inland Fishfinder, $699.99, regularly $1,499.99.
• Magellan Outdoors Women's Arctic Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, $9.99, regularly $19.99.
• Bounty Hunter Land Star metal detector set, $199, regularly $399.
• Adidas Boys' Lite Racer Running Shoes, $19.99, regularly $39.99.
Hibbett Sports in Cartersville said it planned to be closed Thanksgiving Day but reopen Black Friday at 7 a.m.
Its Hiram store planned to open on Thanksgiving Day at 6 p.m. and remain open through Black Friday.
Some of its major discounted deals included:
• Jordan Jumpman Pro "White/Black/Gold" Men's Basketball Shoe, $79.97, regularly $140.
• Nike Huarache Run Ultra Now "Green/Hyper Grape" Grade School Kids' Shoe, $49.97, regularly $90.
• Nike Air Max Speed Turf "White/Laser Orange/Red Orbit" Preschool Kids' Shoe, $31.97, regularly $80.
Best Buy planned to open on Thanksgiving Day from 5 p.m.to 1 a.m.; ad reopen on Black Friday at 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. at its Hiram store.
Some deals with major discounts at Best Buy included:
• Sony 55-inch Class LED X800G Series UHD TV with HDR, $499.99, regularly $799.99.
• Ultimate Ears Boom 2 LE portable bluetooth speaker, $69.99, price drop from $179.99.
• Google Home Mini (1st Generation) Smart Speaker with Google Assistant, $25, regularly $49.
• Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats wireless earphones, $89.99, price drop from $199.99.
• Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console, $149.99, regularly $249.99.
JCPenney is opening on Thanksgiving Day at 2 p.m. and remaining open continuously until Friday at 10 p.m. at its Hiram store.
Some deals it was offering included:
• Levi's Denim Sherpa Jacket $58.80, regularly $98.
• Men's St. John's Bay flannel shirts, $14.99, regularly $30.
• Men's and children’s coats and jackets, $12.80 to $67.60, regularly $32 to $169.
The National Weather Service predicted shoppers in both counties will see sunny skies but a little windy Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 50s and north winds 10 to 15 mph.
On Black Friday, partly sunny skies will prevail with highs in the lower 60s, the National Weather Service predicted.
The Georgia Department of Transportation announced it will suspend construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes through Monday, Dec. 2, at 5 a.m.
