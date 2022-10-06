From left, David Allen, Vice President, Hatchery Planning Company; Robert Allen, CEO, Hatchery Planning Company; Michael Hughes, Executive Director, Paulding Economic Development Inc.; Sandy Kaecher, Commissioner, Post 2, Paulding County Board of Commissioners; Tommy Morris, Chairman, Industrial Building Authority
Phil Hicks, President, Hatchery Planning Company
Dave Carmichael, Chairman, Paulding County Board of Commissioners
From left, David Allen, Vice President, Hatchery Planning Company; Lisa Allen, wife of David Allen; Robert Allen, CEO, Hatchery Planning Company; Jennifer Hicks, wife of Phil Hicks; Phil Hicks, President, Hatchery Planning Company.
Special Photo
Special Photo
From left with Hatchery Planning Group: David Allen, Vice President; Robert Allen, CEO; Phil Hicks, President; Mark Chastain, CFO.
Hatchery Planning Company broke ground recently on a new manufacturing facility in Dallas Industrial Park, bringing new jobs to Paulding County.
The company plans to construct a 55,000 square foot facility on seven acres and this facility will be 80% larger than their current available space and over two and half times larger than their current manufacturing space.
The new location will bring 50 new jobs to their new Worldwide Corporate Headquarters in Paulding County. Once they are settled in the new facility, Hatchery Planning plans to add 10-15 additional positions.
“These high paying jobs are in sales, customer service, mechanical / electrical / and robotic engineering, project management, fabrication / welding and other manufacturing jobs,” a news release said.
At the recent groundbreaking, Chief Executive Officer Robert Allen stated, “We are already working with the Paulding Workforce Development team to help fill several positions. In addition to bringing jobs to the community, Hatchery Planning will have regularly scheduled multi-day customer seminars in our training room which will bring additional revenue to the local economy.”
Hatchery Planning was formed in 1954 to provide products and services to the Poultry Hatchery Industry. The services include Poultry Hatchery Design, Construction Management Services, Mechanical Equipment, Manufacturing of Hatchery Automation Systems and Industrial Control Systems, and On-Site Automation Services.
Hatchery Planning, Inc. currently employs approximately 50 team members including several remote employees to cover the service needs across the United Sates. Their clients include companies such as Tyson Foods, Pilgrim’s, JCG Farms, Fieldale Farms and many more. They have provided equipment and services around the world including North, Central and South America, Asia, and Africa.
Hatchery Planning Company has been growing since the company was formed in 1954. Their first manufacturing facility was in Austell, Georgia and in 2015, they moved to their current location in Powder Springs which allowed them to double the size of their facility and provide space to expand their operations. Their continued growth over the past few years has proven that they need more manufacturing space. The Paulding site allows them to construct a manufacturing facility to meet present and future needs.
