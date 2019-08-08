Harbin Clinic Cartersville’s practices are preparing to move right next door into their new space at 200 Gentilly Blvd. as the dust settles from months of construction and finishing touches being made inside.
The grand opening of the medical office building serves as another milestone for Harbin Clinic and its mission to care for the northwest Georgia community.
The 34,000-square-foot space is beside the current location at 150 Gentilly Blvd. While the original building will continue to house Harbin Clinic practices, the new facility will serve as the location for the Women’s Center and Pediatrics clinics later this month, as well as Gastroenterology later this year.
The Women’s Center at 200 Gentilly Blvd. will welcome patients to their new suite on Monday, Aug. 19, and doors will open to the new Pediatrics space on Aug. 26.
Gastroenterology Cartersville will welcome patients to its new location in the fall.
Along with two stories and expanded parking availability, the building will create a convenient and comfortable experience for patients.
“We are very excited about the new space,” said pediatrician Dr. Tammy Williams.
“With six more exam rooms, a dedicated breastfeeding room for lactation consulting and a room specifically for newborns, we anticipate being even more efficient.
“Overall, we will continue to provide excellent care to the patients and families we serve in this new space.”
OB/GYN Dr. Ben Warren said, “The building is wonderful.”
“We are confident our patients will love the space and the enhancements to our practice,” Warren said. “It’s also very convenient for patients who will transition from pregnancy to new parenthood since their health services will take place at 200 Gentilly Blvd., between the Women’s Center and the Pediatrics suite.”
Dr. Maxwell Prempeh, assistant medical director of Harbin Clinic in Bartow County, said that the growth in Cartersville business community, including Harbin Clinic’s expansion, is an opportunity to enhance patients’ healthcare experience.
“In Cartersville, Harbin is able to provide the highest level of care available to patients,” Prempeh said. “There is a great amount of economic growth anticipated for Bartow County in the coming years, and Harbin Clinic’s healthcare services will continue to grow along with the area.”
Harbin Clinic in Bartow County has more than 60 providers across 22 specialties, serving the communities of Adairsville and Cartersville and everywhere in between. With 150 years of practicing medicine in Northwest Georgia, Harbin Clinic cares for thousands of people each day.
By providing expert primary care, diagnostic services and specialty medicine, Harbin Clinic is on a quest to improve health and save lives so that the Bartow community flourishes.
