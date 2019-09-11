The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Averitt Express to host a job fair later this month in Bartow County.
The event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cartersville Career Center at 19 Felton Place in Cartersville.
Averitt Express is a freight transportation and supply chain services provider, specializing in less than load (LTL), dry van, international and logistics solutions, according to information on its website.
Averitt will be looking to hire dock associates, city drivers, supply chain drivers, regional flatbed drivers, regional CDL drivers, and shuttle drivers.
Job seekers interested in attending the event can visit employgeorgia.com to create an account to prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process, a news release stated.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services and to connect with the Georgia Department of Labor on social media.
